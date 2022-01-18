Death’s Door, Hitman Trilogy, and more coming to Xbox Game Pass, according to leaks

Get ready gamers, new games should be making their way to the subscription service soon.

The full list of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass in the second part of January have been leaked, according to Polish gaming site xgp.

The official announcement from the side of Microsoft is expected to go live at around 8am CT.

A few popular titles will be featured in the upcoming Xbox Game Pass, including the Hitman Trilogy, which contains the first, second, and third games of the series.

Death’s Door is another game that will be available in the Xbox Game Pass. It’s a 3D, isometric, action-adventure game, where players take on the role of a soul collecting crow.

Rainbow Six: Extraction, the upcoming shooter from Ubisoft, is set to debut on Jan. 20, and is also included in the pass.

Most of the titles found in the second January update will go live on console, PC, and the cloud. Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master won’t be available on the cloud, though, and Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition will be only available on PC.

Here’s the full list of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass, according to leaks.