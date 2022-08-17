Death Stranding could be coming to Xbox PC Game Pass

The Game Pass Twitter account has hinted at the game coming to the service.

Xbox might have just teased the possibility of Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding arriving to the PC Game Pass.

As seen on the official Twitter account of the PC Game Pass, its new profile picture shows a landscape shot which could be seen in Death Stranding. Though Xbox did not give more details about its new landscape profile picture, fans quickly noticed how it greatly resembles the scenery from the title in question. The Gamer also did a comparison of the picture alongside a screenshot from Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, which could actually be quite the same.

sometimes we just like a good landscape picture #NewProfilePic — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) August 16, 2022

If Death Stranding really makes its way to PlayStation’s rival service, this won’t be the first time a game made by a studio under the PS banner has been made available to the Xbox/PC Game Pass. Sony San Diego’s MLB The Show 22 also appeared on the Microsoft-owned subscription service in April.

As for Hideo Kojima, the award-winning game director shared that he has been working on a new trailer for an unknown game that will be shown at Gamescom 2022. Also, his new horror game has been rumored to be titled “Overdose,” which is likely in its early development.

Death Stranding was first released in 2019 for PS4, followed by a PC released in 2020, and the Director’s Cut version last year.

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the globe, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding,” the game’s official description reads. “With otherworldly creatures plaguing the landscape, and mass extinction imminent, it’s up to Sam Porter Bridges to travel across the ravaged wasteland and save humanity from impending annihilation.”