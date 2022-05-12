Dead Space remake to arrive in early 2023

Dead Space fans finally have a concrete date for the game’s upcoming remake, which will be available at the beginning of 2023.

Dead Space is one of the most popular sci-fi survival horror games of all time, giving players the opportunity to face their worst nightmares in the terrifying vacuum of space. Fans were excited when a remake for the game was revealed during EA Play live 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its release until 2023.

Now, however, fans have a confirmed release date. The Dead Space remake will launch on Jan. 27, 2023, according to a blog post today.

The remake “visually evolves and updates the original with in-game props, tools, environments and more being reconstructed to a level of polish and details fit for the next generation of hardware and PCs,” the post reads. Interested fans can also visit the official Dead Space YouTube channel to see a video breakdown of the remake process, including the immersive environments, visual effects, character models, and lighting effects.

The original Dead Space was already a terrifying experience, and a remastered version will likely take the game to the next level. Updated graphics will make the Necromorphs even scarier than before, and the haunting corridors of the USG Ishimura will feel more claustrophobic and cold than before. New players will also have a chance to experience an essential survival horror title without a dated experience.

The Dead Space remake will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.