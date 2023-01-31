Dead Space Remake (2023) Schematic locations

Dead Space (2023) is a remake of EA’s 2008 survivor horror classic. This new iteration of the beloved science fiction third-person shooter is an almost one-to-one recreation of the original, with added appearances, side quests, and other minor gameplay features.
The Dead Space remake requires players to locate schematics in order to upgrade weapons, Isaac’s suit, and abilities. Players will also be rewarded with a unique achievement for discovering all 13 schematics. As the enemies increase in difficulty, players will likely want to pick these schematics in order to keep up with strong necromorphs.
Whether trying to pick up all 13 schematics on your first run-through or circling back to see what you have missed, these are the locations for schematics in Dead Space (2023).
Dead Space (2023) how to find every Schematic
Dead Space (2023) contains 13 schematics in total, allowing players to upgrade weapons, armor, and other equipment necessary to navigate the Ishimura. Below are all the schematics in order, and how to find them.
|Schematic Name
|Chapter
|Location
|Pulse Round
|Chapter Two
|Once players enter the Coolant Pipe, look to the left and you will see Pulse Round schematics.
|Stasis Pack
|Chapter Two
|Go to the left of Dr. Brennan’s Office to find the Main Lab Changing Room. Turn right and you will see the schematics on a bench.
|Medium Med Pack
|Chapter Three
|Once past the Decontamination Room, players will find a locker in the connected room which contains these schematics.
|Ripper Blades
|Chapter Three
|After playres use the first elevator, search the nearest open room. The schematic will be on the floor.
|Flamethrower Fuel
|Chapter Three
|This schematic is found in the engine room. Search for the Primary Engine panel, the schematic will be next to it.
|Intermediate Engineer Rig
|Chapter Four
|Players will be able to find this schematic in the EVA Prep Room, only before you complete the Calibrate Three ADS Cannons quest.
|Line Racks
|Chapter Five
|Reach the Observation Room and walk into the next room. Avoid using the elevator and instead, turn right to Dr. B Warwick’s office. If you have acquired Security Clearance level two, enter the room and find the schematic inside.
|Force Energy
|Chapter Six
|Go to Air Filtration Tower and search for electrical traps. This schematic will be located between these traps and stasis will be necessary to safely grab the schematic.
|Contact Energy
|Chapter Seven
|Go to Deck B: Processing Area and clear out the space of Necromorphs. Once you have finished this, look for a locked room with a broken window nearby. Players can enter through the window or shoot the lock off the door in order to access the room and this schematic.
|Intermediate Miner Rig
|Chapter Seven
|Find the Equipment Workshop and search the nearby desk.
|Oxygen Tank
|Chapter Eight
|Travel to Floor Four and search for the Refueling Station. Players will require Security Clearance level two in order to enter the room. The schematic will be found inside.
|Large Med Pack
|Chapter Nine
|Go to the Infirmary and look for the desk close to the entrance.
|Advanced Engineering Rig
|Chapter Ten
|The final schematic will be found laying on a bench in the Crew Quarters’ bathroom.