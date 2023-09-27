Dead Space-inspired survival horror joining PS Plus just 10 months after its release

The Callisto Protocol is set to join a number of games that are coming to PS Plus next October, which means players will be able to download it for free on their PlayStation consoles.

Developed by Glen Schofield, who also happened to create the Dead Space series, The Callisto Protocol was meant to carry on the fame from its predecessors and explore the survival genre even further, but it failed to reach the levels of success and fame that the Dead Space series achieved.

After its release in December 2022, The Callisto Protocol received mixed reviews mostly due to players experiencing stuttering and performance issues on the PC version of the game. Almost a year after its release, Schofield and other executive members resigned from Striking Distance Studios following the game’s poor reception.

This makes it a perfect PS Plus candidate because it isn’t a release you would usually spend money on. Its general quality is above free releases, so it’s worth playing and deciding for yourself whether you like it or not.

If you are a fan of horror, survival, and Dead Space releases, The Callisto Protocol is definitely worth a try. Who knows, you might like it. With updates and patches a year after its release, the game now doesn’t have the performance issues it did with its initial release. If you’re playing it for the first time, you might be in for a pleasant surprise.

