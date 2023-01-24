The remake of one of the most horrifying games to ever be released, Dead Space, will be coming out soon to whole new generations of gamers. The game promises a current-gen return to the Ishimura, with players taking on the role of a freshly voiced engineer, Isaac Clarke. However, as with most games these days, players will need to decide which edition they’re going to purchase.

There are a couple of different editions of the game, with some cosmetic benefits for those who don’t mind spending a little extra.

Here’s all the information you need to know about the Dead Space remake and which edition you should buy.

What different editions of the Dead Space remake are there?

Image via Motive

Currently, there are two different versions of the Dead Space remake, the regular and Deluxe editions of the game. Players who purchase the Deluxe edition will get five exclusive customization options for Isaac Clarke that can be equipped in the game. Three of these items are unique skins with add-ons to his armor while two are textures that change the outside of the suit while still remaining the same armor.

There is nothing else included in the Deluxe edition besides the skins, so players don’t have to worry about missing out on any resources or anything else that makes the game easier. That being said, some of these extra Suits for Isaac look pretty cool and should go a long way toward helping the character blend in with his surroundings.

Whether or not the Deluxe edition of Dead Space is worth it will largely depend on whether or not you like the skins that are included. If you do and can afford the extra $10+, then you should go ahead and purchase it.