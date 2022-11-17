Dead Island 2 delayed yet again with new release date set by developers

The release of Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios’ upcoming action RPG Dead Island 2 has been delayed once again.

The announcement of the game’s delay was first seen on Embracer Group’s latest earnings report, noting that the move reflects mixed reception thanks to the “reduced forecast for the financial year 2022/23.”

“The reduced forecast for the financial year 2022/23 reflects a mixed reception to some of the key second quarter PC/console releases, estimated to impact catalog sales in the coming quarters, shifts in the PC/console pipeline, including Dead Island 2, now planned for release April 28,” Embracer said.

The Twitter account of the game also tweeted its official statement regarding Dead Island 2’s delay after the financial report was made available.

The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now. The new release date for Dead Island 2 will be April 28th 2023.#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/Vf1NARTECo — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) November 17, 2022

“The irony of delaying Dead Island 2 is not lost on us, and we are as disappointed as you undoubtedly are,” the tweet reads. “The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now; we’re going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch a game we’re proud to launch.”

Dead Island 2 was scheduled for launch on Feb. 3, 2023, according to Deep Silver’s latest announcement during the Gamescom Opening Night Live in August. But the game was announced way back in 2014. Fans who have been waiting for the game’s release will now have to wait until April 28, 2023.

A showcase for the game will be held on Dec. 6 via Twitch and YouTube. A new trailer and gameplay video will be shown on the stream. Dead Island 2 will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Epic Games Store.