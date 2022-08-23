Dead Island 2 finally releases next February

In the early 2010s, there were more zombie games than players knew what to do with. The first Dead Island was released in 2011, nearly 11 years ago, and a sequel has been rumored ever since. While it has gone through development hell, it now seems that it will be one of the few to survive that kind of process. That’s right, Dead Island 2 has finally been confirmed for release on Feb. 3, 2023.

The announcement trailer showed one of the main characters, Jacob, as he walked through Los Angeles bashing every zombie that gets too close. Throughout the trailer, players can see things like a pier, a neighborhood, and some kind of storefront. While in a house in the early part of the trailer, Jacob pulls his eyelid back to show some dark veins creeping into the side of his eye.

That wasn’t the only trailer that was shown during Gamescom Opening Night Live, though. After the CGI announcement trailer was shown, the Dead Island 2 presenter teased and then showed off the first gameplay for Dead Island 2 ever officially released. While this game has been in development for a while, this time it’s an actual game that is coming out very early next year.

First, players are shown some outside locations like different residential areas, the pier, and a motel. The gameplay trailer also shows off the variety of ways that players will be able to dispatch their undead enemies. There are also a few characters that players will meet on their journey who all seem to have pretty big personalities.

With the game set to release on Feb. 3, 2023, Dead Island 2 looks to be an evolution of the zombie-fighting genre.