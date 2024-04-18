Daydream Forester location in Sky: Children of the Light

Daydream Forester is a Seasonal Spirit introduced in Sky: Children of the Light during the Season of Assembly. Like all past Seasonal Spirits, you can still find her at the same location and get her unique emote and upgrades.



Here’s where to find the Daydream Forester in Sky: Children of the Light.

Recommended Videos

Before you find Daydream Forester in Sky: Children of the Light

Finish the game first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure you finish the main story before you attempt to find the Daydream Forester or any other Seasonal Spirit. Seasonal Spirits only appear to players who have played through the story at least once.

How to find the Daydream Forester in Sky: Children of the Light

The Daydream Forester cutscene. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Daydream Forester is in the Boneyard section of the Hidden Forest. Enter Hidden Forest (the third realm door) and keep going until you reach the Boneyard. You’ll know you’re in the Boneyard when you enter the area with a giant tree hollow (big enough so you can walk through it) on the main path. Ignore the hollow tree and look to the right.

Head right when you get to this area. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head up this hill. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go around the treehouse from the left side. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here she is. Share some of your light with her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is a big hill that doesn’t look climbable, but you can still climb it. It’s a bit of a hike, but keep going up the hill until you reach the top. As you are probably aware, the rain in the Hidden Forest drains your candlelight constantly, and this might become a problem as you make your way up the hill. Try to save a bit of Candle Flame because it can easily drain entirely as you try to ascend the hill. If your Candle level is low, bring a friend along to help you out.

Once you reach the top of the hill, there is a run-down tree house. You may notice another spirit on the right side of the treehouse, but that isn’t the Daydream Forester. Instead, head to the very back of the tree house from the left side. She will be kneeling in the rain.

Have fun blowing bubbles. Screenshot by Dot Esports



Interact with her using your Candle and follow her path. When you reach her final place, free her, and she will teach you the Bubbles Emote.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more