Dark Souls PvP servers on PC taken down to investigate possible security vulnerability

PC PvP servers for Dark Souls games have been suspended throughout the day until Bandai Namco and FromSoftware can to fix a vulnerability issue plaguing the game. Players claim the vulnerability could lead to remote code execution. The servers for PC have been down since 5:21am CT, but consoles are unaffected.

The official account shared plans to close down the servers for the time being, acknowledging that the issue needed to be investigated. The announcement does not give an estimated timeline for the servers to go back online.

PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls: Remastered have been temporarily deactivated to allow the team to investigate recent reports of an issue with online services.

Servers for Dark Souls: PtDE will join them shortly.



We apologize for this inconvenience. — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) January 23, 2022

Games affected by this downtime include Dark Souls: Remastered, Dark Souls 2, Dark Souls 3, and Dark Souls Prepare to Die Edition. Servers for console versions of these games have not been affected at all and will remain live until further notice.

The issue which was first brought to the attention of Bandai Namco by players on the Dark Souls 3 forum and social media. Players claim the issue can cause serious harm to computers due to remote code execution. Fortunately for players, however, the exploit wasn’t common knowledge before the servers were shut down.

While fans attempted to use the hugely popular Blue Sentinel mod for Dark Souls 3 to remedy the issue, not with the attention of Bandai Namco, a more permanent fix is likely on its way.

It isn’t clear how long it will be until Dark Souls servers are once again live, but the official social media channels should let fans know when the vulnerabilities are patched.