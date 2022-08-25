Dark Souls 3 online features finally reactivated

The Dark Souls games on PC have been struggling with their online servers since late 2021. These issues were further exacerbated by the fact that Elden Ring was soon to be launching a few months later and FromSoftware had to ensure a smooth launch for its new, soon-to-be mainstream masterpiece. This left the original Dark Souls players in the dark.

These server issues persisted across all three of the Dark Souls games, including Dark Souls: Remastered, Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin, and the entirely of Dark Souls 3 and its expansions: Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City. Funnily enough, this issue never affected FromSoftware’s other PC title, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but it was a dark period for PC Souls players everywhere.

That is, until today. We finally got some good news indicating that Souls players might have to wait much longer for the fix to happen.

Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls III have been reactivated.



We are working to restore these features for all other #DarkSouls titles and will inform you when they are back in service.



Thank you once more for your patience and support. pic.twitter.com/XHiCZDEANC — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) August 25, 2022

As per the latest Tweet via FromSoftware, Dark Souls 3’s servers are finally back up and running again after the long hiatus. All of the Dark Souls games can be played single-player, but any long-running Souls fan will tell you that the true essence of the game is in its multiplayer features, the co-op, and the invasion system.

With the servers for Dark Souls 3 finally up and running, it seems inevitable that the other Souls games on PC will have their servers restored imminently. While we have no further news regarding when that will happen, FromSoftware have mentioned that it is currently working on it and it is only a matter of time.