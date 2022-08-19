Dark Souls 3 is the final installment in the incredibly popular and equally feared Dark Souls series. The game series from developers FromSoftware became a big hit on the premise of a dark atmosphere and high difficulty, and Dark Souls 3 is just the final piece of that puzzle.

The game series has also allowed players to be whoever they want to be and build their character as they’d like. While some builds in these games might not quite be up to the mark, others shine in almost every situation. And what lies at the centerpiece of these builds is a powerful weapon, or two, in some cases.

We have curated a list of the 10 best weapons in Dark Souls 3. While not all of these would be conventional picks, this is based on our own player experience and community consensus. As such, there is no objectively bad weapon in the game if you can build around it, but these weapons might help you get off to a good start if you are a new player and want something to start off with.

Ranking the best weapons in Dark Souls 3

10) Uchigatana

Image via FromSoftware

The Uchigatana is a Dexterity-based weapon that scales quite well, offering decent starting damage and high attack speed, making for a great starting weapon. In addition to this, it can also be found quite early in the game, as early as Firelink Shrine in fact. This weapon is dropped by the Sword Master.

Although he might be a little challenging for newer players to defeat right off the bat, he is a perfect example of what to expect later on in the game. If you do manage to read his moves well enough and defeat him, the Uchigatana is yours. Its high base damage, fast attack speed, and ability to parry into strong blows make it a potent weapon to have for any player.

True to its roots as a Katana, the icing on the cake with this weapon is that it can also inflict bleed damage. Bleed just tends to get stranger as the game progresses due to its inherent nature of removing a certain amount of the opponents’ maximum health pool whenever it procs. This makes the weapon great equally great against late-game bosses which have really high health bars, such as Slave Knight Gael as it is in PvP.

9) Farron Greatsword

Image via FromSoftware

The Farron Greatsword is one of the boss weapons available in the game. It can be acquired by defeating the Abyss Watchers and acquiring the Soul of the Blood of the Wolf. This soul can be used in crafting via Soul Transposition to create the Farron Greatsword, which stands out from other Greatsword class weapons.

This is mostly due to the fact that the Farron Greatsword is actually comprised of two weapons—a Greatsword and a Dagger. Despite being a heavy weapon, it is sometimes mistaken for a lighter weapon because of its quick slashes and unpredictable moveset. The weapon allows for great maneuverability around the battlefield, making it an excellent choice for PvP.

In terms of builds, the Farron Greatsword works best in a Quality build, which is a perfect blend of both strength and dexterity stats. Both stats will have to be leveled up equally for Quality builds to be effective, ideally up to the stats’ soft caps at least. The wide swings on these attacks make for easy clearing of mobs and a great choice for soul farming as well.

8) Moonlight Greatsword

Image via FromSoftware

A Dark Souls original weapon, the Moonlight Greatsword makes its return once again in Dark Souls 3. Originally acquired via a tail cut from Seath the Scaleless in the first game, in this game it can be acquired by crafting via Soul Transposition using the Soul of the Consumed King. This boss soul drops from Oceiros, the Consumed King upon his defeat.

Since it is a Greatsword, it requires a certain amount of strength to properly wield. Despite that, what makes the weapon truly shine is a good amount of investment in the intelligence stat. Being a legendary weapon, it cannot be infused in any way, although that wouldn’t be necessary because it does a good amount of both physical and magical damage.

And finally, its weapon art cannot be understated, allowing you to launch flying slashes of pure magic at your opponents, making for a great ranged option against those pesky flying enemies as well.

7) Fume Ultra Greatsword

Image via FromSoftware

One of the heavier Greatswords in the game, the Fume Ultra Greatsword is a beast of a weapon. Initially wielded by the fearsome Fume Knight in Dark Souls 2, the Fume Ultra Greatsword (or FUGS) is much easier to acquire in this game. To get it, you will have to defeat Knight Slayer Tsorig, beneath the Smoldering Lake.

Being an Ultra Greatsword, the FUGS is incredibly slow. It makes up for this with its wide slashes and heavy swings that can take down swathes of enemies with relative ease. The sheer size of this weapon makes it so that even enemies far away are affected by its attacks. The weapon is quite broad as well, serving as a shield when two-handing it.

Even though it cannot be infused, the FUGS works best with a strength build, making the most of its high damage and good scaling.

6) Sellsword Twinblades

Image via FromSoftware

Some of these weapons are so great that the developers decided on making two of them. These amazing Twinblades can actually be acquired at the very start of the game if you decide to choose the Mercenary class. For those who chose a different class, head to the Halfway Fortress bonfire on the Road of Sacrifices, then get past or defeat the Black Knight ahead who guards these weapons.

If you decide to go for a pure dexterity build, these weapons are some of the best you can wield. To further amplify their effectiveness, they can be infused with Sharp infusions to bring out the best of their dexterity scaling. The quick attacks from this weapon can shred enemies quickly, although the range may be lacking.

That is only a minor gripe though and this weapon very easily holds its own in both PvE and PvP. Best-equipped on Rogues or Thieves or anyone that wants to focus on destroying their enemies in a barrage of quick slashes.

5) Ringed Knight Paired Greatswords

Image via FromSoftware

Going by the immense popularity of twin weapons, FromSoftware decided to kick it up a notch by introducing Paired Greatswords to the game. This weapon shows up extremely late into the game, halfway through the second DLC The Ringed City, with good reason. They can be acquired by defeating the Ringed Knight near the Cathedral.

Since these are a pair of Greatswords, they are even slower than normal single Greatswords. The tradeoff for this slow attack speed is its high damage and stagger capabilities, especially in PvP. There is nothing more satisfying than seeing a stagger-locked enemy who cannot move when caught in the crossfire of combos between these babies.

With impressive weapon art and great strength scaling, we recommend stacking enough poise so that enemies will not be able to stagger you, allowing you to pull off uninterrupted combos.

4) Gargoyle Flame Hammer

Image via FromSoftware

The Profaned Capital’s Gargoyles are annoyingly powerful late-game enemies and with good reason. Defeating one of them in battle offers up a chance to gain a Gargoyle Flame Hammer. This weapon does both physical and fire damage in glorious bursts to burn and smash opponents down to a crisp.

The weapon cannot be infused, but the perfect mix of physical and fire damage ensures that you won’t need to. It can also launch volleys of flame at those annoying, hard-to-reach enemies that stay out of your grasp. With the weapon being so powerful, it is also quite an uncommon drop, so you might need to farm it.

To further accentuate its fire damage potential, we recommend investing points into intelligence and faith while keeping the strength stat high enough to wield this monstrosity of a weapon. The weapon art is pretty slow, so make sure you cannot be interrupted or caught off-guard during its animation.

3) Claymore

Image via FromSoftware

With all of the exciting choices so far, the Claymore might seem like an uninspiring or bland choice for this spot. This weapon is neither a boss weapon nor a legendary weapon, but a common weapon that can be acquired fairly early into the game. So what makes this worthy of the number three spot, you say?

In Dark Souls 3, strength weapons are pretty much the strongest they have ever been throughout the series. The Claymore is a flexible weapon that scales off strength, making it highly valuable to have in general, provided you’re going for a strength or quality build. It has a great moveset for one-handing as well as two-handing with decent weapon art.

This weapon has stayed strong since the early days of Dark Souls when it was introduced in the first game. In Dark Souls 3, using different infusions allows players of any build type to use the Claymore in their build. It is fairly quick for a Greatsword, making it amazing in PvP as well. Adding to that, the great starting damage of this weapon makes it one of, if not the best beginner-friendly, end-game-worthy weapon in the game.

2) Exile Greatsword

Image via FromSoftware

Quite frankly the best Greatsword in the game and our personal favorite weapon to clear the game with, the Exile Greatsword is a beast of a strength weapon. With a whopping S-tier in strength scaling with a Heavy infusion, this weapon is one of the perfect end-game choices, preferably for a pure strength build.

Although this weapon is acquired quite late into the game, in most cases, it would end up being an optimal replacement for whatever melee weapon you have been using up until this point. While it can be used in a quality build as well, strength is where it truly shines through. But with the ability to respec in this game, that should not be too troublesome.

The moveset of this weapon is one of the better ones throughout the game as well. Being a Curved Greatsword, it has quite a few unpredictable moves on its own and the Spinning Slash weapon art gives the user even more coverage at close-range and mid-range battles.

1) Lothric Knight Sword

Image via FromSoftware

The No. 1 spot goes to the Lothric Knight Sword. This weapon has been a standard, stable pick since the early days of Dark Souls 3. While all of the other popular weapons got nerfed along the way, the Lothric Knight Sword has been a reliable pick and it is fairly easy to acquire early in the game.

This weapon drops from the Lothric Knights found at a variety of locations around the map. While the drop is pretty uncommon, it can be found fairly easily if you choose to farm the Knights around bonfires close by. This weapon is also highly flexible around build type, it can work for Sharp, Refined, and even Blessed infusions to work around a variety of builds.

The Lothric Knight Sword is also a speedy weapon with powerful thrusts that makes it just as great against a variety of opponents as it is in PvP. This weapon is most commonly paired with a shield for best results, although players have found a great amount of success even two-handing the weapon against heftier opponents.

Add to it the fact that this weapon has an above-average critical rate modifier and you have yourselves one of the best weapons in Dark Souls 3.