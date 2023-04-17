Dark and Darker update: Full patch notes for playtest 5 hotfix 2

Dark and Darker‘s playtest is finally back for its fifth edition, and even without a Steam release, the IRONMACE developers haven’t broken stride with their consistent updates to the game.

Releasing on April 17 at 1:50pm CT, the Dark and Darker hotfix No. 2 is bringing some pretty huge changes to some of the most popular classes within the game, as well as some lesser changes to certain enemies found in the dungeons and a host of bug fixes.

Dark and Darker playtest 5 hotfix 2 notes

Screengrab via Discord

The changes coming to Dark and Darker are as follows:

The Ruins area is slightly brighter

Rest fills a small number of spells again

Rangers start with 30 arrows as an initial supply

Arrows and bolts can now stack up to 15

Cleric Lesser Heal’s spell tier has been adjusted from two to three

Cleric Locust Swarm spell tier adjusted from seven to eight and count adjusted to one

Cleric Locust Swarm damage changed to two per second. This will be fine-tuned in the future

Cleric Earthquake’s spell tier has been adjusted from seven to eight

Cleric Resurrection’s spell tier has been adjusted from eight to seven

Wizard Meditation channeling time has been reduced from 30 seconds to 24 seconds, and the cooldown reduced from 60 seconds to 45 seconds

Ghost King’s health decreased slightly

Lich’s health increased slightly

Additionally, there are some bugs that have been fixed:

Fixed several issues regarding dungeon access and rollbacks

Fixed an issue where Locust Swarm could deal unintended amounts of damage

Fixed an issue where Locust Swarm’s extinction animation was unnatural

Fixed an issue where the checkbox would not activate even though all items were checked when trading

Fixed an issue where new chats were not visible after activating filters on trades

Fixed an issue causing monsters to recognize players late

Fixed an issue where the Deathskull would not respond to the Bard’s playing

Fixed an issue where the Bards could be hit in the effect area while channeling

Fixed an issue preventing the Hoard from working properly

IRONMACE devs are giving the Ranger class some love after their ammo was changed from an infinite supply to a scarce resource, a change that has had a massively negative effect on the class.

Some slight nerfs are coming to Clerics, with many of their spells having their tier adjusted. The other magical class, the Wizard, is also seeing some changes with their Meditation skill receiving an overall buff.

Related: How to escape in Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker‘s playtest five hotfix two rounds itself out with a few health changes to two of the toughest enemies found within the dungeon, the Ghost King and Lich, as well as some lighting adjustments to the Ruins.