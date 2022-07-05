Danny Phantom, Invader Zim, and more headed to Smite in upcoming Nickelodeon crossover event

A number of Nickelodeon characters will appear as skins when the event goes live.

The newest collection of crossover skins to enter the battleground of the gods has been unveiled. Smite developer Titan Forge Games revealed today the MOBA would be teaming up with Nickelodeon, bringing a number of beloved characters from iconic Nickelodeon shows to the game.

The Smite x Nickelodeon event will launch alongside the title’s annual midseason update, and so far it includes five total skins based on today’s announcement video. The midseason update is often one of Smite’s largest patches each year and is set to include balance changes, teased item updates, and a number of other skins beyond the crossover itself.

🎵"Nick Nick Nick Nick na Nick Nick Nick ~Nickelodeon~"🎵



That's right! Some of your favorite characters from @Nickelodeon are joining the Battleground of the Gods in SMITE! pic.twitter.com/ZUmCrL0MWL — SMITE (@SMITEGame) July 5, 2022

This isn’t the first time Smite has collaborated with Nickelodeon to bring popular television characters to life, having already worked together on Transformers, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and The Legend of Korra crossover skins in the past. Unlike previous projects, however, the Smite x Nickelodeon event will instead draw from a number of different shows rather than focusing on a single property.

The full list of announced skins for the Nickelodeon crossover is as follows:

Danzaburou as Rocko (Rocko’s Modern Life)

Janus as Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

Cupid as Invader Zim (Invader Zim)

Freya as XJ9 (My Life As A Teenage Robot)

Gilgamesh as Powdered Toastman (The Ren & Stimpy Show)

Further details about the crossover event and the rest of Smite’s midseason update will be announced at the upcoming update show later this week. The midseason update show will be live at 2pm CT on July 6, via the official Smite Twitch channel.