Cult of the Lamb is celebrating Halloween with a scary new update

Developer Massive Monsters has released a new update for its critically acclaimed rogue-like game Cult of the Lamb, introducing a handful of new content, including a limited-time event.

Called the Blood Moon Festival update, the event began running yesterday, Oct. 24, and will last until Nov. 10. Some of the new content it brought along to the game includes a new Blood Moon Ritual, three new Follower Forms that can be unlocked, four Base Decorations, and a new music track players may enjoy listening to. A new trailer for the update was released to accompany the launch of the update in the game.

“Under the light of the Blood Moon, devotees can harvest pumpkins to unlock a brand new ritual that will raise former members of their cult, casting them back to the land of the living as wandering spirits,” a press release reads. “New follower forms and dreadful decorations will be granted upon their capture, but be quick about it, the Blood Moon will wane on November 10.”

Cult of the Lamb was released in August for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC. The game lets players take the role of a possessed lamb that was saved by “The One Who Waits” from death and must create cult in return for saving its life.

“Cult of the Lamb casts players in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger, and must repay their debt by building a loyal following in his name,” the game’s official description reads. “Start your own cult in a land of false prophets, venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland Followers and spread your Word to become the one true cult.”