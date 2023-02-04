CrossfireAxed: Xbox-exclusive shooter CrossfireX permanently shutting down in May

It’s been a rough week for live-service games, with a number of developers putting out announcements that their services and titles will be going offline. The latest to get this announcement is an Xbox-exclusive shooter called CrossfireX. Players still have a little more time to hop in and enjoy the game before its servers go offline on May 18.

According to a post on the CrossfireX blog, the game continued to be “amazingly active, passionate, and enthusiastic.” Anyone who purchased anything from the game in the two weeks before Feb. 3 can request a refund by visiting the Xbox billing department. There will obviously be no content added any time before the servers go offline in the middle of May.

If players have previously bought the single-player campaigns from CrossfireX, they will still have access after the game is sunset. However, no new purchases of either campaign will be available with the developer taking those services offline today. The in-game shop will stay open, but only for players to spend any currency that was in their accounts before the announcement today.

In a FAQ linked in the blog post, the developer goes over why the game had been sunset. It states that the reason the game was shut down was that “the game was ultimately not where it needed to be. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to close the game.” All social media channels and the game’s Discord will be silent after the day the servers go offline.

This marks the latest live-service game casualty in a week that has seen Knockout City, Apex Legends Mobile, and Rumbleverse all announce their immediate or impending closures. While live-service games might’ve been viewed as easy money, the market is clearly showing there isn’t room for all of them.