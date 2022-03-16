Crab Eggs location in Elden Ring: How to find and use Crab Eggs

Elden Ring is full of dangerous enemies and creatures waiting for the chance to kill you, and some drop valuable items or materials. One enemy that drops an item you’ll likely want at some point are giant crabs, which drop Crab Eggs. These huge monstrosities can be found in a few locations, which you should remember in case you need Crab Eggs for a recipe.

One of the most accessible places to find a giant crab is on the eastern coast of Limegrave near the Siofra River Well entrance. A couple of giant crabs typically spawn in this location, and you can fast travel to another site of grace and back to reload them as needed.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

The giant crabs can be tough to defeat at lower levels, so consider ranged combat if melee combat is too dangerous. You can also come back later if needed as they are a relatively easy enemy at higher levels.

Crab Eggs can be used to craft Invigorating Cured Meat and Invigorating White Cured Meat. Both of these items temporarily boost Robustness, increasing your resistance to frostbite and hemorrhage. These benefits can help in certain boss fights and enemies, meaning Crab Eggs are an item you should always have available. You can carry up to 999 Crab Eggs, so don’t worry about carrying too many.

Make sure to buy the Cookbooks from Kalé in the Church of Elleh to unlock these recipes. You should also make it a habit to buy every Cookbook you come across to ensure you can craft all of the items in Elden Ring.