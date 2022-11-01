Cozy Grove developer Spry Fox is now a Netflix studio

Spry Fox, the developers behind the well-received arcade game, Cozy Grove, has been acquired by Netflix. The Cozy Grove devs were also behind several other titles, including Road Not Taken, Triple Town, and AlphaBear.

The devs shared their excitement on Twitter, saying “We have some very big news.”

On their website, Spry Fox’s Studio co-founder, Daniel Cook, said the acquisition means they “can continue making the games we were already making and wanted to make, but with more support and resources to make those games better and bring them to more people around the world.”

This acquisition will now provide Spry Fox with an opportunity to connect with other developers within the Netflix umbrella. “We can collaborate with other creative people within Netflix to hopefully get better at what we do and how we do it,” Cook said.

Don’t stress either; their existing games aren’t going anywhere. According to Cook, “They’ll remain downloadable and available in their current forms on their current platforms.”

Spry Fox has been in the game development scene for 12 years, and with this acquisition, they “can stop stressing about how our games generate profit on our games and instead focus exclusively on making them as enjoyable and fulfilling to our players as possible.”

Hopefully, this means more games coming from the studio, with a bigger budget.