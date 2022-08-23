Stardew Valley fans have been eagerly awaiting any updates regarding indie creator ConcernedApe’s next game, Haunted Chocolatier, and now the latest news from the busy developer suggests it could be a while longer.

Taking to social media, ConcernedApe shared a glimpse of the game, while also taking the time to respond to a fan asking for an update on where it is currently at.

ConcernedApe said that there would be no way to put a percentage tag on the project right now and that there is no detailed plan in place. Despite this, have no fear it is coming along—eventually.

“No idea what [percentage] it’s at, and no there’s no detailed plan,” the dev wrote. “I have a vision in my head, a few random text files with loose ideas, and then I’ve just been making a game as I go.”

Sadly, this update hasn’t given any further indication on when we can expect Haunted Chocolatier to land, but from all of the early looks we have had so far, it’s shaping up to be another hit.

The latest glimpse of the game was a screenshot posted by ConcernedApe on social media. The image was posted to YouTube along with a catchy soundtrack in a video called “Bee Boss,” indicating this is one of the bosses we will meet in-game.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that Haunted Chocolatier would feature boss battles. During a Livestream where this was confirmed fans got their chance to hear the soundtrack for this Bee Boss battle.

As you can probably tell from the latest update, there is no date for Haunted Chocolatier to release right now, but hopefully, in coming months we will finally get a date.