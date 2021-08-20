Colin Kaepernick’s player rating in Madden 22

You might want to replace your team's quarterback.

Madden 22 released yesterday, and players have found a little a hidden gem among the list of available free agents in the game: Colin Kaepernick.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback famously took a knee during the National Anthem before games to protest social injustice, and hasn’t played in the league since the 2016-2017 season because of backlash to his activism.

But that hasn’t stopped EA from giving the player a spot in the game as a free agent. And based on his rating, you might want to consider adding him to your franchise in the game depending on the quarterback your team has.

Image via EA

With an overall rating of 81, he would rank 13th among current starters in the league, putting him on the same level as Raider quarterback Derek Carr.

His overall rating puts him slightly ahead of numerous starters in the league, including the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger, Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence, Lions’ Jared Goff, and Bengals’ Joe Burrow, to name a few.

To put things further into perspective, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the top-rated quarterback in the game with a 99. The Bucs’ Tom Brady is rated 97, and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rounds out the top three in the league with a 96.

It’s unclear exactly how the makers of Madden went about rating a person who hasn’t played in the league for several years, but the generous rating suggests EA is confident Kaepernick could step into the league as a start right away.