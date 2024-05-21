Chants of Sennaar cemetery guide: How to solve the rotating statues puzzle

Chants of Sennaar might be the only game that hands you the solutions to all its puzzles—Albeit not in plain language.

Before you can roll credits on Chants of Sennaar, you have to become a master of languages. Thanks to your journal, and a hooded person’s killer drawing skills, this won’t be so hard. The only way forward is through solving puzzles, like pulling levers to drain and fill areas with water, or rotating statues until you reveal secret rooms. The solution is usually given to you by a fellow hooded person or a sign they put up somewhere nearby, but you can’t really interpret the words until you speak their language. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete the Cemetery Statue puzzle in Chants of Sennaar.

Chants of Sennaar: Devotee Journal translation in the Cemetary Statue puzzle

Google Translate could never. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step to solving the Cemetery Statue puzzle in Chants of Sennaar is to understand the instructions given to you: time to fully learn the Devotee language.

Match the symbols on the right with the drawings in your journal. The picture above shows all the correct shapes.

If you inspect your notes, they give you the instructions:

The Man looks at the Devotee.

The Devotee looks at God.

The Preacher talks to the Man.

God looks at the Instrument.

With these instructions, rotate the statues so each is facing the right direction.

The Preacher is the statue at the top .

is the statue at the . The Devotee is the statue to the right .

is the statue to the . The Man is the statue to the left .

is the statue to the . The Instrument is the statue at the bottom .

is the statue at the . God is the statue at the center.

How to solve the Cemetery Statue puzzle in Chants of Sennaar

The statues are looking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow these steps to solve the Cemetery Statue puzzle in Chants of Sennaar:

Rotate the north statue, the Man, so it’s facing downward and slightly to the right, as if it’s looking at the Devotee statue. Rotate the statue on the right, the Devotee, so it’s facing the statue in the center, God. Rotate the statue on the left, the Preacher, so it’s facing the statue north, the Man. You can’t rotate God, but you can rotate the Instrument statue at the bottom. Rotate the Instrument statue until you can see the key.

Once you’ve rotated all the statues correctly, you’ve solved the Cemetery Statue puzzle. This causes the God statue to move to the left, revealing a secret staircase. Head down the stairs and light a torch to navigate the secret passages below and complete this chapter.

