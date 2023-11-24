Cars in Cities Skylines do something even drivers in real life don’t

Sometimes it’s the little things that make a game stand out in players’ eyes. Cities: Skylines 2, for example, pays more attention to cars and drivers in its simulated world, and fans love it.

One player noticed on Nov. 23 that in Cities: Skylines 2, cars know when to turn on and off their full-beam headlights. In the video, you can see that only cars with no one driving in front of them will have their full-beam headlights on. Whenever someone overtakes, cars turn their lights on or off accordingly.

Many players joked if only drivers would do that in real life, as getting beamed through the back mirror is incredibly uncomfortable when driving. At the same time, if the game had a chance to ignore this rule it’d add a bit more realism to it. “Cars should have a 5% chance to ignore this. And high beams make accidents slightly more likely,” one player proposed, while another added that it could depend on either the education level of the driver or their age. Along the same lines, it’d be fun to see some cars tailgate others, as I’m sure many can relate to that too.

You can nitpick about the feature and say that the driver will blind the oncoming traffic with their full-beam headlights, and you’ll likely be right. Still, the developer’s attention to detail in this case can’t go unnoticed. Players were also quick to complain that developers should focus their efforts on the core game instead of working on little features. The launch of Cities: Skylines 2 was rough and while the developer studio, Colossal Order, is addressing multiple issues via patches and updates, the game still could’ve been in a better state.

Even before the release, Colossal Order announced it failed to reach the performance benchmark it was aiming for. It’s certainly not ideal, but for me, the little details like the car headlights make the experience of playing the game more fun, even if it is a little broken.