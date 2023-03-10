Capcom, Xbox may have saved Exoprimal with this one key launch decision

When it comes to video games, some people love getting all of the content upon launch and finishing it within a few days, and others love games that see a constant stream of new content and features added post-launch.

The problem with those second kinds of games—live service titles—is gamers have to be patient and wait for new content to roll out, which may not be the best quality. Many of these games have unpopular monetization strategies to boot. When combined, this ultimately causes them to fail before they even begin.

One game that Capcom fans have been unsure of is Exoprimal. It’s an online, team-based action game that pits soldiers in cutting-edge exosuit technology, which are grouped in different roles, against dinosaurs.

According to the release date trailer, Exoprimal will launch on July 14, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC.

There is also an Open-Beta Test from March 16 to March 19 (PDT), where players can have the chance to try all 10 Exosuits and test them against several different dinosaurs in the main mode, Dino Survival.

But what’s great about the upcoming launch of Exoprimal is you can play the game on day one with Xbox Game Pass for consoles, Windows, and Cloud, which is a significant win for Xbox players, and for Capcom as it helps drive players to the game and it helps lessen the monetization issues players have with some of the newly released live service games. Unfortunately for PlayStation players, it looks unlikely Exoprimal will launch on PS Plus.

However, it’s a relief to finally see more live service games launching on subscription services like Xbox Game Pass.