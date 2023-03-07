Why is Apex Legends Mobile shutting down?

Soon, handheld Apex will be no more.

Apex Legends Mobile is the mobile version of the free-to-play battle royale game Apex Legends. The game features mobile-first legends with maps, modes, progression, seasons, events, and ranked matches that are just as competitive on mobile as on the original Apex.

Since its launch, the mobile game has won several awards, including the 2022 iPhone Game of the Year Award and the 2022 Google Play Best Overall Game Award.

Despite Apex Legends Mobile’s success, however, it was revealed on Jan. 31 that Respawn’s handheld title would be going offline in 90 days.

We have made the decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile.



We're sure you have a lot of questions. For more information on where things are at currently, including an FAQ, please read the blog below.https://t.co/LcKNBhO9xa pic.twitter.com/Oc769z5cpD — Apex Legends Mobile (@PlayApexMobile) January 31, 2023

The announcement shocked many players who supported the game by playing it and monetarily. Respawn stated that they had deliberated on this decision but ultimately decided the game had begun to fall short in quality, quantity, and cadence. In answer, they decided it would shut down on May 1, 2023, at 4 pm PDT.

Although there have been many issues with the game, including freezing and server drops, Apex Legends Mobile consistently released legends, provided updates, established new events, and launched pricey bundles.

And unfortunately, those who had spent real-world money on the game for battle passes, bundles, and cosmetics won’t be able to apply for a refund or access these items after the game has been shut down. So it’s certainly a painful announcement for them.

So, due to Respawn’s belief the game was falling short in terms of quality, Apex Legends Mobile is being shut down and won’t be playable after May 1.