Capcom issues warning about fake early access emails for Resident Evil Village

The newest title in the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil Village, is set to launch on May 7, so some media outlets and content creators might be looking forward to an email from Capcom that will give them an early review code for the game ahead of its release.

Earlier today, however, Capcom sent out emails to fans and press contacts, warning them of an ongoing fraudulent campaign that involves non-company messages claiming to hold early access codes.

These emails typically include wording like “Early Access invitations” to Resident Evil Village and have links that will “redeem” a code for the game. None of these messages are from Capcom and are being labeled as “phishing attempts by an unauthorized third party.”

Capcom asks that anyone who receives emails regarding its latest games and potential early access codes double-check the email address and make sure it is directly linked to the company. As of now, Capcom notes to look out for any display addresses similar to “no-reply(at)capcom(dot)com,” which are currently circulating false emails.

If you are unsure of an email’s authenticity, you can contact Capcom directly via their press website or PR contacts.