Capcom expects to sell record breaking amount of games for a single year

The company is looking to sell over 40 million units in one year.

Gaming giant Capcom looks to become even bigger after claiming it will sell a record-breaking number of games for a fiscal year.

As seen in its latest financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022, Capcom’s expectations for its future include its desire of selling over 40 million units of all of its games. This would be the highest for a single fiscal year if it happens, and can further cement its mark in the gaming industry.

Capcom also revealed in the report that it sold 29.1 million game copies from nine months going to the end of last year. This is higher compared to the 25.8 million units sold from the same duration in 2021. Some of Capcom’s best-selling units in the last year include the expansions for two Monster Hunter games. These are Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (2.75 million units) and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (750,000 units).

Other Capcom titles which sold major numbers last year were for the Resident Evil franchise, namely Resident Evil 2 (1.5 million units), and Resident Evil 3 (1.35 million units). Devil May Cry 5 also sold big, listed at 1.45 million units.

As for the Street Fighter franchise, Street Fighter V contributed 750,000 sold units. And with the release of the upcoming entry to the series, Street Fighter VI, this June 2, Capcom’s target to produce its largest fiscal year could be a big possibility. You can visit the game’s official website to know more.