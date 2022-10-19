One of the key components of doing well in a strategy game is using all the characters together to reach your goal. If a member of that team goes down, you’re suddenly at a much greater disadvantage. This is true in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, where the player will have to make smart decisions or risk losing a character in the middle of a fight.

In many games, players can often revive their team members and get them back in the fight. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not you can revive other players in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

Can you revive teammates in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope?

Yes, you can revive teammates in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. However, downed character can’t use items and using healing abilities on the characters does not affect their status. Once a character gets knocked out, you have to complete the rest of the level without them unless you have a specific Spark you get on the fourth level.

Pulser revives your teammates within its radius for 30% of their health. You get this Spark on Terra Flora when you defeat the Darkmess Tentacle in the mountain on Terra Flora. After getting Pulser, you can upgrade it with Star Bits or Star Potions to increase the percentage that other characters get revived at. It also increases the healing done to the character with Pulser equipped.

Losing a teammate doesn’t have to be the end of the battle, especially if your other characters are still near full health. To keep characters from going down, make sure that you’re using the cover system and getting away from strong enemies above all else. You can also use mushrooms or healing abilities to make sure your character’s health doesn’t get too low.

If a character goes down, you’ll be lost without them for the rest of that battle, which can be unfortunate if you’ve invested a lot of time. However, if you remember to equip and upgrade Pulser, you’ll be able to bring them back from the brink.