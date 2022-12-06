Can you play Warhammer Darktide on Steam Deck? Answered

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the latest addition to the cross-genre Warhammer universe. With games ranging from RTS to 4X to ARPG, Darktide is an FPS game that makes its way into the Warhammer series. In this setting, you play as an Inquisitorial Agent looking into a possible Chaos invasion on the planet Atoma Prime which goes horribly wrong real quick.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is quite a resource-intensive game with great graphics for a modern title, while also allowing for multiplayer gaming as well. With the concept of Darktide letting up to four players team up together to take down AI-generated waves of enemies, it can be tough to maintain consistent frame rates at every point in the game. As such, owners of the Steam Deck are wondering if the game runs well enough on their handheld devices.

Can you play Warhammer Darktide on Steam Deck?

Image via Valve

From the reviews we have seen so far, owners of the Steam Deck are reporting decent performances on their devices. The average report states that running the game on medium settings provides consistent frame rates throughout all stages of the game. Darktide can also run on high settings on the Steam Deck, although that setting is not preferable to use when there are a high number of enemies on screen, causing choppy frame rates.

Most of these reports have come from Steam Deck players who ran the game on their 256GB or 512GB SSD version, which provided faster loading times and better performance than the 64GB version. For best results, we would recommend playing the game on the PC, but if the Steam Deck is your preference, you can’t go wrong with either of the SSD versions.