Can you play split screen or local co-op in Gotham Knights? Answered

You and your friends can play together... as long as you meet the requirements

In Gotham Knights, players will take on the role of one or many of the Bat family as they struggle to protect Gotham after the death of Batman. Players can play co-op with another player, each taking on a different hero and fighting crime together. Because of this promised feature, many players are curious if they can play local co-op or split screen with friends.

When a game banks on its multiplayer, it goes a long way when it can also support couch co-op. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not you can play split screen or local co-op in Gotham Knights.

Can you play split screen or local co-op in Gotham Knights?

Unfortunately, there is no local co-op or split-screen option for Gotham Knights. This means that players who want to play together must have their own PC or console and a copy of Gotham Knights. This is likely to upset any fans hoping to sit on the couch and play with their family or friends.

If you’re playing on PC, you’ll only be able to play with other players who use PC, and console players can only play with those on the same console. This is a common limitation in some multiplayer games, but it doesn’t make it any less disappointing to fans who have friends on different consoles. It would likely be a great boost to the player count if it did have crossplay multiplayer.

That’s all the information you need to know about whether or not you can play split screen or local co-op in Gotham Knights.