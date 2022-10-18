Gotham Knights is out in just a few days and it promises to bring a whole new adventure in Gotham to players around the world. Players will be let loose as one of the four major characters: Red Hood, Robin, Batgirl, and Nightwing. One of the major draws of this game has been that players will be able to come together with friends and take multiple heroes into the city at once.

Even with that being the case, many players want to play a game like the Arkham series as the only one taking on the criminals. Here’s what you need to know about whether you can play Gotham Knights solo.

Can you play Gotham Knights alone?

While Gotham Knights has been advertising its seamless multiplayer, players can definitely play the game alone. There are multiplayer modes that allow two players to play co-op, but there are also options to allow players to go through all four heroes at their own speed. This will allow players to explore the world and solve crimes at their own speed.

There will be an abundance of quests and different things in the world for the players to interact with. If the game is like the past Arkham games, then there will likely be criminals roaming the streets for the different heroes to fight. There may also be unique mysteries for each hero as the player learns more about their backstories leading up to the game’s story.

There is an entire story that players can enjoy with their friends or alone as they learn more about how Gotham is responding to the death of Batman.