Can you play Gotham Knights early?

Gotham Knights is the latest adventure game set in the home of Batman, with the iconic character recently deceased. From the start of the game, it’s up to players to defend Gotham as Red Hood, Robin, Batgirl, and Nightwing. With the game set to release in just a few days, many players are eager to know if they can get their hands on the game early.

While most games aren’t available early, some publishers do offer deals that allow players to access a game ahead of its full release. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether you can play Gotham Knights early.

Is it possible to play Gotham Knights early?

Unfortunately, whether you’ve pre-ordered the game or wait until it releases, no one in the public will be able to play the game until Oct. 21. Players who pre-order the game will get a custom skin for the Batcycle, but no other benefit outside of that. The game will release sometime this coming Friday, Oct. 21, allowing players across all platforms to enjoy it at the same time.

The game will come with both single-player and multiplayer modes, allowing fans to enjoy it with another hero at their back or alone. The game will feature a comprehensive story that involves all four of the major characters, allowing players to enjoy everything this new version of Gotham City has to offer.

Part of the reason the game isn’t releasing early may be because Warner Brothers want to keep major details of the story from leaking. This is a largely unique story for a game that features the death of Batman and giving the game to some fans early would give away the surprises before everyone has a chance to get it.

Whatever the reason, everyone will be able to log in and enjoy everything Gotham Knights has to offer this Friday, Oct. 21.