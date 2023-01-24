Can you marry and romance units in Fire Emblem Engage?

Fire Emblem is a tactical role-playing series with a lot of emphasis on strategy, but it also has a feature allowing players to explore romance options between characters and having them marry each other.

Fire Emblem Engage is the latest iteration of the long-running franchise, and since it doesn’t have child units (the byproduct of married characters) it has left some fans wondering whether romance and marriage options have been omitted too.

Fear not, however. The answer to that question is a resounding no, they weren’t omitted. Fire Emblem Engage does, in fact, still allow players to spark some romance between units and eventually pair them off via marriage.

In fact, there are quite a few romance options that become available as you progress through the story. Just keep in mind you can only marry one of them.

How to romance and marry units in Fire Emblem Engage

The way romance and marrying works is simple. You need to increase their support rank by fighting, healing, and performing other combat actions next to them in battle. You can tell it’s going up by seeing hearts pop up between them and your character.

You can also improve your bond with them by sparring with them in The Somniel or asking them to make a dish while they’re on cooking duty. This can be done with all characters until their support bond hits A-Rank.

In order to marry them, however, you’ll need to bump that up to S-Rank, which can only be done after reaching Chapter 23 in the campaign. This unlocks a Paralogue titled ‘The Connector’—a side mission offering the Pact Ring required for marriage as a one-off reward.

Once you’ve obtained it, you’ll need to decide which character you want to marry, since you’ll only ever receive one Pact Ring, and can therefore only give it to one character, prompting a marriage cutscene.

Image via Intelligent Systems

Which characters can you romance and marry in Fire Emblem Engage?

Unlike previous titles in the series, Engage lets you romance and marry any character, regardless of their gender. The full list of characters you can romance and marry includes:

Alfred

Bunet

Chloe

Citrinne

Goldmary

Diamant

Ivy

Jade

Kagetsu

Lapis

Louis

Mauvier

Merrin

Panette

Seadall

There are many other characters you can bond with, too. Some will even act flirty towards your character in the right conditions. But you won’t be able to romance them, let alone marry them like the ones listed above.