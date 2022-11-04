Marvel Snap is one of the hottest mobile games out right now, earning millions in the first week since it was released. Like most free-to-play games, Snap has a battle pass that funds the game while also providing players with a way to earn new cards and Variants.

One of the new cards available in the battle pass is Miles Morales, and many are curious if they need to purchase the pass to get him.

Miles Morales has been one of the more popular Spider-Man since the release of Into the Spider-Verse, so many fans want the card. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not you can get the Miles Morales cards in Marvel Snap for free.

Can you get the Miles Morales cards in Marvel Snap for free?

Unfortunately, the young Spider-Man is not available to players for free.

If you want the card, you’ll need to purchase the battle pass, which immediately grants him to you. Throughout the rest of the pass, you’ll unlock other cards like Carnage, and Variants for the Miles Morales card. Players will be able to unlock the Miles Morales card in two seasons when it’s added to Pool Three.

While players will eventually be able to earn it for free randomly, they’ll have to first earn all the cards in Pool One and Two from random unlocks before they can move on to Pool Three. All the other cosmetics and Variants from the battle pass will not be included, so players who enjoy the current battle pass cosmetics should get them now.

Each Marvel Snap season pass only lasts a month, so eager CCG players who want to get the card should do so before it goes away in four days.