Can you continue playing Hogwarts Legacy after finishing the main story?

One of player’s biggest concerns with storyline-driven games like Hogwarts Legacy is that once the main story comes to an end, the game will be over. This means that any Harry Potter fan planning on playing Hogwarts Legacy is likely wondering if finishing the main storyline in the game also means finishing the entire game.

Considering that Hogwarts Legacy comes with an abundance of side quests and an expansive open world for players to explore, the question of whether players can continue delving into everything that the game has to offer even after completing the main questline is especially important.

Can you keep playing Hogwarts Legacy after completing the main story?

The Hogwarts Legacy team themselves have not directly stated whether or not players can continue playing the witchcraft and wizarding game after completing the main storyline. However, information shared on Reddit seems to provide a direct answer.

A quality assurance tester for Hogwarts Legacy answered many of fans burning questions in a thread on Reddit, but later took all of their answers down. It is unknown whether they did this because they were worried they would get in trouble for sharing information they shouldn’t have or were directly asked to take it down.

Before they did delete all of their replies, the quality assurance tester confirmed players can still explore the vast open world of Hogwarts Legacy even after the main storyline has concluded. Considering the expansive size of the world map combined with how intricate and detailed Hogwarts itself must be, this is likely a massive relief for many.

Image via Avalanche Software

While this is good news for any player that is hoping to soak in all Hogwarts Legacy has to offer, it is also important to consider finishing the main storyline could still potentially lock some game aspects. For example, weather and seasons have been confirmed to be tied to the passing of time and the progression of the storyline, which could mean players who complete the story may find themselves stuck in one season forever.

Hogwarts Legacy releases on Feb. 10 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S players, although anyone who purchased the deluxe edition or got lucky enough to snag the limited collector’s edition can begin playing sooner with the early access period that is included with both editions.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players won’t get to delve into the magical game until April 4 while Switch players can’t board the Hogwarts Express until summertime when Hogwarts Legacy finally releases for them on July 25.