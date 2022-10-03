Buying Rockstar Energy Drink and Doritos can earn you prizes in a bunch of video games thanks to an Xbox partnership

Microsoft’s Xbox is entering into a partnership with Doritos and Rockstar Energy to bring new prize opportunities for fans.

As seen on the latest Xbox blog post, fans can purchase specially packaged Doritos and Rockstar products with designs featuring some of the most iconic game franchises from Xbox. Buying these character-featured chips and energy drinks could give fans some in-game prizes and bonus downloadable content for games such as Fallout 76, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, PUBG: Battlegrounds, The Elder Scrolls Online and Madden NFL 23.

“When fans purchase specially marked products, they can enter for chances to win instantly thousands of prizes to ignite a newfound love for gaming or celebrate the ongoing joy gaming brings them,” a part of Xbox’s statement reads.

Fans may be able to get the special Doritos bags and Rockstar Energy Drinks from selected stores beginning today, Oct. 3 until Dec. 30. For the Doritos products, Xbox did not specify which countries the chip bags can be bought aside from the U.S.

But for Rockstar, the special edition cans will be available for the U.S., Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia, and the U.K. Fans in Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain will not be able to purchase the cans from stores, but they can enter sweepstakes to win prizes such as Xbox Series S, as well as one-month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for first-time Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users in select markets.

Here is the list of in-game items players may get upon purchasing the special products:

Doritos U.S. in-game content:

Fallout 76 – Heat-Eater Power Armor Paint

Forza Horizon 5 – Tankito Doritos Outfit

Halo Infinite – Tasteful Sensation Razorback and 2XP Boost

PUBG: Battlegrounds– Dinoland Mascot

The Elder Scrolls Online – Karthwolf Charger Mount

Madden NFL 23 – Doritos Ultimate Team Pack (exclusive to Doritos)

Doritos International in-game content:

Fallout 76 – Heat-Eater Power Armor Paint

Forza Horizon 5 – Tankito Doritos Outfit

Halo Infinite – Tasteful Sensation Razorback and 2XP Boost

PUBG: Battlegrounds– Dinoland Mascot Suit

The Elder Scrolls Online – Karthwolf Charger Mount

Rockstar Energy U.S. in-game content: