Bungie stands up for ‘reproductive choice’ and ‘liberty,’ speaks out against abortion rights overturn by US Supreme Court

The developer said the decision was an "attack on human rights."

In a blogpost on May 3, Destiny 2 developer Bungie voiced its support for “essential healthcare rights” in response to the impending threat on abortion rights in the United States.

“Standing up for reproductive choice and liberty is not a difficult decision to make, and Bungie remains dedicated to upholding these values,” it said. “Bungie is committed to safeguarding the freedom and privacy of its employees and providing support to all employees affected by this decision.”

Standing up for reproductive choice and liberty is not a difficult decision to make, and Bungie remains dedicated to upholding these values.https://t.co/zCjZZC2NkH pic.twitter.com/c0t4s4Xp1D — Bungie (@Bungie) May 4, 2022

On May 2, Politico reported that the Supreme Court had voted to “strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision” which inserted the protection of abortion rights as a federal constitutional principle. This would allow states to vote for more restrictions on abortion.

This follows numerous laws voted by states to restrict abortion, including a law in Texas that went into effect in September 2021, banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. Since pregnancy has a low chance of being detected that early in the process, this law prevents many women in the state from getting an abortion in time.

Bungie says the Supreme Court’s decision “represents a blow to freedom in America and is a direct attack on human rights.” It also gave indications on how to take action to protect abortion rights in the U.S. and suggested donating to non-governmental organizations such as URGE and the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice. Bungie is the first video game company to speak out on this controversial topic.