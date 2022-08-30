Breath of the Wild player gets all 900 Korok seeds in 10 minutes with item slot transfer glitch

A YouTube content creator showed off how they got all of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild‘s Korok seeds within the first 10 minutes of the game.

As reported by Nintendo Life, content creator Gaming Reinvented made use of Breath of the Wild‘s item slot transfer glitch to obtain a whopping 999 Korok seeds. While it can potentially be dangerous to your save file if done incorrectly, the item slot transfer glitch can be used to obtain huge quantities of just about any of the game’s materials. Gaming Reinvented isn’t the first person to use the glitch in this manner, but they included a set of steps for anyone who wants to try it for themselves.

In summary, players will need to start a new save file and obtain the Sheikah Slate. They’ll then need to find the Woodcutter’s Axe and a single Korok seed near the starting point. At this point, players should go back to the game’s title screen and change the difficulty setting on their save file. After doing so, they’ll need to reset their difficulty, reload their save, equip and unequip the axe, and repeat everything a few times. After they’ve done so, they should find themselves with 999 Korok seeds in their inventory.

Korok seeds can be given to Hestu, who will increase the size of Link’s inventory in gratitude. Giving 900 seeds to him will grant a “gift of friendship,” which causes Hestu to dance. Ordinarily, players must travel far and wide to find the 900 Koroks scattered throughout Hyrule, each of whom will give Link a single seed when found.

Besides completing all of the game’s shrines, collecting all the Korok seeds is frequently a goal for completionists and puzzle solvers.