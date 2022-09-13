Octopath Traveler 2 coming February 2023

Nintendo finally broke its vow of silence on details about Octopath Traveler 2 today during the Nintendo Direct event.

Octopath Traveler 2 is set to release on Feb. 24, 2023. It will feature day/night cycles and many other incredible features that fans are looking forward to.

Eight new travelers journey through the land of Solistia, each with their own story to tell.



See what happens when their paths intertwine and where their adventures lead them when OCTOPATH TRAVELER II launches for #NintendoSwitch on Feb. 24, 2023! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/jhIp8E1DYc — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

