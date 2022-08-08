Marvel’s Midnight Suns delayed again, possibly until 2023

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been delayed from its original Oct. 7 release date, according to an earnings call from Take-Two Interactive.

The game, which was originally planned for an October release this year, is now being pushed back to “fiscal 2023.” The reason for the delay is so that developer Fraxis Games can “deliver the best possible experience” for fans of the game.

A fiscal year is any 12-month period in a company’s accounting period but can be different from the calendar year. This means that Take-Two could release the game anytime before March 2023, but there has been no release window given with the delay, so fans are left in the dark for now.

Important update from the Midnight Suns team pic.twitter.com/79yVfzpDED — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) August 8, 2022

This is the second time Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been delayed and fans no longer have a clear date for when the game will come out. The game was originally planned for March 2022 but was delayed to October. In a statement to IGN, Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick said that this delay is due to a “search for quality, and a great deal of confidence that we have a wonderful title on our hands and we want to make sure it’s as good as it can possibly be.”

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a superhero RPG where players will take on the role of The Hunter, who is a demon slayer, and will lead a team of superheroes and supernatural warriors facing an apocalypse. Players will work alongside characters from the Marvel universe such as Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and more.

With an already packed schedule of releases set for the end of 2022, fans will have plenty of other games to play in the meantime, such as Bayonetta 3, Harvestella, God of War Ragnarok, and many others.