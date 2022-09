One of the most popular spy games of all time, GoldenEye 007, is coming to the Switch, Nintendo announced today during the Nintendo Direct event.

GoldenEye 007 is “coming soon” to the Switch for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members. In addition, GoldenEye 007 will be available with online play. So now, players can style on villains across the world who messed with the wrong person.

Ready up for your objective, secret agents. Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye 007 is coming soon to Nintendo Switch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members, now with online play! pic.twitter.com/pXNzpDW7Ud — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.