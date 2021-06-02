Brawlhalla Redeem codes (June 2021)

You won't need to brawl your way through to claim these codes.

Platform fighters may not be the most popular genre when it comes to mainstream competitive gaming, but it has one of the most dedicated fan bases out there. Super Smash Bros has been the title to play for so long until competition like Brawlhalla emerged.

Brawlhalla combines the most lovable part of the genre with a decent monetization system. Though the game’s free-to-play, players need to spend either time or real-life money to unlock in-game content like legends and cosmetics. Over the course of your Brawlhalla career, you’re more than likely to collect all the legends and complete your roster, but the same can’t be said for cosmetics.

There are countless cosmetics in Brawlhalla and you’ll need to take every opportunity to widen your skin collection. Redeem codes are the perfect way to snatch some free cosmetics. These codes usually become available after promotions or limited-time events.

As more codes become available, old ones will expire. You’ll need to head over to the Store page inside Brawlhalla to redeem the following codes. Once you’re inside the store, look for the “Redeem Code” button and enter your code to the window that pops up.

Here are the latest redeemable codes in Brawlhalla.

Working Brawlhalla Redeem codes

There aren’t any working Redeem codes for Brawlhalla at the moment.

Expired Brawlhalla Redeem codes

This article will get updated as Blue Mammoth Games releases more Redeem codes.