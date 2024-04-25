Bowing Medalist location in Sky: Children of the Light

One of the nicest yet most generic ways to greet players in Sky: Children of the Light is by doing a polite bow. To learn this emote, you need to release the Bowing Medalist’s spirit. Here’s where you can find the Bowing Medalist in Sky: Children of the Light.

How to find the Bowing Medalist in Sky: Children of the Light

The Bowing Medalist is at the very top of the seating area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Bowing Medalist in the Colosseum area in the Valley of Triumph.

The Tree Sapling needed for the daily quest is also in this zone. Since the Bowing Medalist is a regular spirit, you don’t even need to wait until your second playthrough to get him.

When you start the Valley of Triumph, surf all the way to the ice rink area and continue to the Colosseum. Don’t forget to collect a bunch of candles as you surf your way down.

I always have fun in the Valley of Triumph. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you reach the Colosseum, you can play the orb-collecting mini-game. Try to collect as many of the glowing orbs as possible, or simply wait for the timer to end (it’s not important). I find the orb-collecting mini-game to be more fun when I play it with friends.

Once the mini-game is finished, the door opens to the next area, but don’t go in yet. Instead, look to the right of the door that just opened, at the very top of the audience seats. Make your way up there and find the spirit. The Bowing Medalist is kneeling at the top. Interact with him and follow his spirit back down to the center of the Colosseum.

Reward for freeing the Bowing Medalist spirit in Sky: Children of the Light

Obviously, the main reward for freeing the Bowing Medalist is the Bow emote, but that’s not all. If you give a bunch of candles to the Bowing Medalist later down the line, you can also unlock some great hairstyles. The hairstyles kind of remind me of Goku from Dragon Ball.

