Sky: Children of the Light player standing next to the Sapling
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to find the Sapling in the Valley of Triumph in Sky: Children of the Light

In the last place you’d look.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: Apr 19, 2024 03:40 am

In Sky: Children of the Light, there’s a daily quest that asks you to find and interact with a Sapling in the Valley of Triumph. If you’re having trouble finding the Sapling, I’m here to help. Here’s where to find the Sapling in The Valley of Triumph in Sky: Children of the Light.

Where is the Sapling in the Valley of Triumph in Sky: Children of the Light

The Sapling is hidden in the very first area when you enter the Valley of Triumph in Sky: Children of the Light. As soon as you arrive in the sandy social area, turn right and you’ll see a large sand dune. If you look closely at the top of the dune, you might be able to make out something thin and white. As you’ve probably guessed, that’s the Sapling you’re looking for. Climb or Fly up to the top of the dune and interact with the Sapling. There is also an unlit candle next to it.

What does the Sapling do in Sky: Children of the Light

Sky: Children of the Light player is next to the Sapling in Valley of Triumph
Hooray! Quest complete! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other than being used to finish a daily quest, there is nothing extraordinary about the Sapling in the Valley of Triumph. Despite being a tree growing in the middle of the desert, its mere purpose is to fulfill a quest objective. You won’t learn any Emotes, but at least you can get some Seasonal Candles by finishing the quest. Still, now you know how to complete this sneaky quest. Don’t forget to show your friends if they can’t find it.

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.