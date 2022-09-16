Bored this weekend? A limited-time Steam freebie offers a multiplayer solution: Golf

Pick this game up if you are looking for a free fun activity to do with friends this weekend.

Steam has opened up a limited-time offer that allows users to try out the hit multiplayer game, Golf with Your Friends, for free.

If you are a fan of watching Twitch streams or YouTube videos, you’ve probably seen some of your favorite content creators playing Golf With Your Friends at some point. But you may have decided against picking up the game yourself because it’s not free-to-play and opted for other games to play with your friends. Luckily, however, Steam has unveiled a limited-time offer.

🆓 FREE WEEKEND 🆓 Play Golf With Your Friends free this weekend and save 67% when you buy the game!https://t.co/lXKnXJW6FP#SteamDeals — Steam (@Steam) September 15, 2022

“Free weekend,” the Steam announcement reads. “Play Golf With Your Friends free this weekend and save 67 percent when you buy the game.”

The normal version of Golf With Your Friends is usually available for download on Steam for $14.99 while the Deluxe Edition is $24.99. But this weekend will allow players to test out the game for free, and those interested in playing the game after the two days can purchase it at a discounted $4.94 until Sept. 22. So make sure to capitalize on this freebie before Steam brings back the prices for the game in full.

What is Golf With Your Friends?

Golf With Your Friends is a golf video game that allows you to play an 18-hole golf course with up to 11 other players. There, the competition for who can score the lowest score after all 18 holes is deemed the winner. The game features 13 different levels, all with various challenge difficulties, and has a total of 234 different holes. But those who want a more customizable experience can also use the level editor and ball customization features to add an exponential amount of levels to the game.

So those looking to get used to the controls can choose easier levels while more experienced parties can take a shot at one of the more difficult 18-hole courses. Regardless, just make sure that no matter what course you choose with friends, you are having a fun time.

Golf With Your Friends was developed by Australian developer Blacklight Interactive and was published by Team17. The game started with early access on Steam on Jan. 30, 2016. The game is now available for Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.