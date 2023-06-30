BlizzCon 2023 ticket prices: Is it worth it?

Blizzard Entertainment’s once-annual gaming convention, BlizzCon, is finally returning after four years, from Nov. 3 to 4, 2023. While many are excited to return after a long absence, the cost of the in-person tickets is being questioned, with many wondering if they’re worth such steep prices when the virtual showing is free.

The BlizzCon event tickets have two types of passes—a General Admission and a Portal Pass, which is the most expensive but offers more rewards. While there are a few bonus goodies, the steeper price may not be worth it for fans.

BlizzCon 2023 ticket prices and what you get, explained

For BlizzCon 2023, there are two ticket options—the General Admission ticket for $299 USD or the Portal Pass ticket for $799 USD, and each ticket offers different perks.

There’s quite a large gap between the two ticket prices. Image via Blizzard

With the General Ticket ($299), you’ll receive the following perks:

Access to all the halls. Early access to the BlizzCon store on Thursday. Exclusive access to in-game BlizzCon items. Official BlizzCon backpack.

For the Portal Pass ($799), you’ll receive the following perks:

All the bonuses from the General Ticket. Access to an exclusive Portal Pass lounge. This includes access to a private viewing lounge and concessions, gameplay experiences, concierge support, Blizzard employee meet and greets, and more. Separate registration line. Separate security line. Early convention access on Friday and Saturday to the lounge only.

There’s also a virtual ticket. A silver lining that has arisen since the world went under lockdown is many events have moved online, with virtual broadcasts either free or only carrying a low fee. While this may not seem like a big deal to most people, those who cannot attend these events, whether due to work, family, or accessibility, can watch BlizzCon 2023 online and for free. So, this is still a great option, even if you can’t attend.

There will be a virtual ticket, which features in-game rewards and earlier access to the Blizzard shop. However, the price of this ticket hasn’t been revealed.

Are the BlizzCon 2023 ticket prices worth it?

Whether the BlizzCon 2023 ticket prices are worth it is up to you. However, there are a few questions you should ask yourself. Do you need access to the additional security or registration lines? Are you trying to get interviews with other attendees or Blizzard employees? Or are you going there simply for your love of Diablo 4?

If you enjoy Blizzard’s games and are going there to listen to the panels and enjoy the ambience, then the General Ticket might be the one for you.

If you’re going there hoping to meet with and potentially interview or network with the other attendees or Blizzard employees, or if you’re going for work, you may want to get the Portal Pass.

That said, if none of those options sound great or you’re stuck at work (what a bummer), then just attend virtually. I attended the past couple of virtual BlizzCon events and I can report they’ve all been quite excellent overall.

However, if you miss the atmosphere, you could hold a watch party with your friends—but be sure that whoever is streaming has a reliable internet connection; otherwise, you’ll get fuzzy audio and a lagging show. And from experience, it’s not fun.

Where to purchase BlizzCon 2023 tickets

BlizzCon 2023 tickets will roll out in three waves on AXS on the following dates:

Saturday, July 8, at 10:00am PDT Saturday, July 22 at 10:00am PDT Monday, July 24 to Nov. 4, 2023

To purchase your ticket, you’ll be placed in a waiting room and given seven minutes to choose your ticket and buy them. Be sure you want to pay either $299 to $799 for a ticket.

Whether you purchase in-person tickets or attend online, you’ll still get access to BlizzCon 2023, but in a different way.

