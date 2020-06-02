Blizzard experiencing DDoS attack

Blizzard’s customer support Twitter account said it is battling a DDoS attack and that players may experience high latency and disconnections because of it.

The account tweeted at 5:44pm CT it was “working to mitigate this issue.” No further updates have been given by Blizzard, signaling the issues are still ongoing.

[#Bnet] We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) June 2, 2020

In response to a Twitter user who feared the attack could infect their device, Blizzard assured the user that it would not affect their system and that a DDoS attack is “basically a clogged pipe on the internet.”

Blizzard faced a DDoS attack in mid-April when many players were attempting to sign on in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The developer was able to stamp out the attack time within 45 minutes. The developer has previously had trouble with World of Warcraft realm DDoS attacks as well.

