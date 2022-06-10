Blizzard celebrates Diablo Immortal as the biggest lauch in franchise history

Diablo Immortal is the latest addition to the franchise and it would seem to have had the most successful launch to date — despite the rampant backlash.

Celebrating on social media, the team behind the game shared a post revealing the mobile and PC title has been installed more than 10 million times since it arrived on June 2. This marks the most successful first week for any Diablo title so far.

Shoutout to the heroes of Sanctuary.



In just one week, Diablo Immortal is the biggest launch in franchise history.



Thanks for slaying with us. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/r561EY5u8b — Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) June 10, 2022

While Diablo Immortal has been praised for its fun gameplay that stacks up against other titles in the series it has faced criticism across the board for its microtransaction additions. One report claimed that for a player to completely gear their character to the max it would cost them more than $100,000.

As expected, the reaction to Immortal’s celebratory post was split with many highlighting microtransactions while others celebrated having a new Diablo title to play.

Right now the game holds a dismally low 0.5 score on Metacritic after being bombarded with thousands of 0-star reviews all citing the “pay-to-win” format that its microtransactions incentivize. A Metacritic score this low puts the game alongside fellow Activision Blizzard title Warcraft III: Reforged, which scored its own low of 1.0 on the game rating website.

It remains to be seen if this backlash will have any effects on the game post-launch, but for now, it seems new players are still downloading the free-to-play title. Diablo Immortal is now available on mobile and PC.