BioWare blog post gives fans updates on Dragon Age, Star Wars: The Old Republic, and next Mass Effect title

A new BioWare post has updated fans on multiple games from the developer, including the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect titles.

The blog post reveals the next Dragon Age game is “in the middle of Production” and that the team is “focused on building out [its] vision: creating amazing environments, deep characters, strong gameplay, impactful writing, emotional cinematics – and much more.”

The post also detailed a few staff changes, like the departure of Christian Dailey, who formerly served as the executive producer of the next Dragon Age’s development. The team is in good hands, though. The production director is Mac Walters, who’s been with BioWare for 18 years and most recently led development for Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The team also has Corrine Bushe, a game director with substantial experience, including 15 years with EA, and director of product development Benoit Houle, who’s worked on every Dragon Age title since Dragon Age: Origins.

Fans of other BioWare titles like Star Wars: The Old Republic and Mass Effect received minor updates in the blog post as well. The SWTOR team recently released the Legacy of the Sith expansion and is “already focused on more updates to continue the celebration all year long.” Another team led by Mike Gamble is working on the next Mass Effect title, although it’s still “prototyping new ideas and experiences.” The next Mass effect game is likely a long way off, so consider revisiting older titles in the meantime.

Fans can expect to hear more about the next Dragon Age title through blog posts and social updates later this year.