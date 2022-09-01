Biomutant could be coming to Switch, retailer listing suggests

A Switch port of THQ Nordic’s 2021 action RPG Biomutant could be on its way, according to a rumored new retail listing of the game.

Portuguese retailer Gaming Replay posted what could be the Switch version of Biomutant, which is only officially available for platforms such as PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. THQ Noridc isn’t giving any hint about Biomutant coming to Switch, but the listing pretty much suggests that it could be available starting in October.

The game’s official website describes Biomutant as an “open-world, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG, with unique martial art styled combat system,” allowing players to “mix melee, shooting and mutant ability action.”

“The martial arts style combat system allows you maximum freedom of movement and agility while mixing shooting, melee, and powers from your mutations,” the game’s official website reads. “Acquiring new Wushu combat styles through progression, and learning from masters you’ll meet, constantly adds to your choices and makes sure combat never gets old.”

As for THQ Nordic, the Austrian video game publisher held a digital showcase last month. Some game reveals took place in the presentation, including the current-gen reboot of the 2005 horror game Alone in the Dark, as well as the wrestling simulation game AEW: Fight Forever, featuring the wrestling superstars from All-Elite Wrestling.

Other titles that were showcased in THQ Nordic’s presentation include the real-time strategy game Tempest Rising, the remake of German RPG Gothic, the turn-based tactical title Jagged Alliance 3, and many more. You can watch the whole presentation to know more.