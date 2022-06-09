Tons of new games, new information, and new trailers were shown.

Summer Game Fest, the show that took the place of E3 this year, had a lot of good games to show off. The showcase contained many world premieres, some new trailers, and some previously released games that now have a release date or window.

The show ran for just under two hours and featured a ton of games that fans were ready to hear more about, such as Street Fighter 6, which just got a trailer and a release date at the PlayStation State of Play, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, among many others.

If you missed the show, here’s every big announcement that was showcased during Summer Game Fest, including release dates, new trailers, world premieres, and more.

Street Fighter 6 – New trailer

Release date: 2023

Enjoy this exclusive first gameplay of CAPCOM’s @StreetFighter 6 AND a special character reveal! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/VMTKqbBHKt — Summer Game Fest – Today (@summergamefest) June 9, 2022

A new character was revealed in the trailer and fans got to see some new gameplay. The newest iteration of the Street Fighter franchise was first announced back in February, but more details about it were revealed in the PlayStation State of Play on June 2. There’s still no release date for the game, but Street Fighter fans are already pretty hyped for this title.

Aliens Dark Descent – New game announcement

Release date: 2023

This is Aliens: Dark Descent, coming in 2023 to console and PC! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/qzmsdEF97r — Summer Game Fest – Today (@summergamefest) June 9, 2022

A new Alien game has been announced by Focus Entertainment. Fans of the franchise will be able to get their hands on this game sometime in 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – New trailer

Release date: Oct. 28, 2022

Johanna Faries is ready to share the world premiere @CallofDuty: #ModernWarfareII gameplay with a level playthrough! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/XHZMxwCipD — Summer Game Fest – Today (@summergamefest) June 9, 2022

The first CoD: MWII trailer that included campaign gameplay aired today during Summer Game Fest. Fans got an extended look at what the game will look like once it releases later this year.

Routine – New game announcement

Release date: TBA

This game was first announced a decade ago, we’re happy to announce it’s back and with an incredible score from industry legend, @Mick_Gordon. This is the world premiere of Routine! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/F17w4FWSl7 — Summer Game Fest – Today (@summergamefest) June 9, 2022

Scored by the legendary Mick Gordon, who did the Doom soundtrack, Routine is finally making its way into players’ hands soon. First announced 10 years ago, this first-person horror exploration game is set on an abandoned moon base.

The Callisto Protocol – New trailer

Release date: Dec. 2, 2022

First seen at the PlayStation State of Play, we got a new look at the gameplay for The Callisto Protocol during Summer Game Fest. Horror fans will have to wait a little bit to get their hands on this game, but December isn’t too far off.

Flashback 2 – New game announcement

Release date: Winter 2022

This sequel is a long time coming, and Flashback 2 is finally coming. This game doesn’t have a release date yet, but it should be coming by the end of the year.

Stormgate – New game announcement

Beta in 2023

A brand-new game and universe from a new team of legendary developers @FROST_GIANT, this is Stormgate! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/MPD98truci — Summer Game Fest – Today (@summergamefest) June 9, 2022

Frost Giant Games has been teasing its new real-time strategy game for a while, and now, fans know what the theme is. Fans didn’t get any idea as to what gameplay will look like, but Stormgate will be free-to-play.

Fort Solis – New Game Announcement

Release date: TBA

This space-themed game was a world premiere at Summer Game Fest and is being released by new studio Black Drakkar Games and Fallen Leaf.

High Water – New game announcement

Release date: 2022

An adventure strategy game set in a world ravaged by extreme climate change, this is Highwater! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/pyVI9WSNlN — Summer Game Fest – Today (@summergamefest) June 9, 2022

In this post-apocalyptic game, you are one of the few still left on Earth. The developers didn’t give much more away, but this adventure strategy game will come to players soon in 2022.

American Arcadia – New Game Announcement

Release date: TBA

Welcome to @AmericanArcadia! A 70’s retro-futuristic metropolis where all its citizens enjoy a life of luxury and comfort… unaware that they’re being broadcast live 24/7! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/1rsDQSExI3 — Summer Game Fest – Today (@summergamefest) June 9, 2022

American Arcadia has an interesting premise, where the main character Trevor Hills is being constantly upvoted or downvoted. And if you’re voted down, you’d better start running.

Goat Simulator 3 – New game announcement

Release date: Fall 2022

Step back into Pilgor’s hooves and gather your herd for a new, udderly chaotic 4 player co-op adventure. Wishlist #GoatSimulator3 now, exclusive to PC on the Epic Games Store!



🐐 https://t.co/3sX3pFVpSu pic.twitter.com/SSrEZ9cLyl — Summer Game Fest – Today (@summergamefest) June 9, 2022

In an unexpected twist, fans of the first Goat Simulator are getting a sequel, and the number of goats that can play at one time has increased. Goat Simulator 3 will be a four-player co-op adventure. And if you think you missed Goat Simulator 2, you didn’t. This goofy game went straight to No. 3.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns – New trailer, new release date

The wait is over, here’s a look at some new folks set to join the battle in Marvel’s @MidnightSuns! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/FBregTlzgk — Summer Game Fest – Today (@summergamefest) June 9, 2022

Release date: Oct. 7, 2022

Fans of the Marvel universe, and especially fans of Venom and Spider-Man, will want to see what’s coming for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. A new trailer was released and fans were hoping for some gameplay, but it seems like we’ll have to wait to see what the game will actually look like.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – New release date

Release date: June 16, 2022

Shredder’s Revenge shocked everyone when it was announced that the game will be a six-player online and co-op. Not only that, but fans will be able to get their hands on it as soon as next week when it releases on June 16.

One Piece Odyssey – New trailer

Release date: 2022

Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of pirates are off to the next adventure, this is @onepiece_games’ ONE PIECE ODYSSEY! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/o6dBh5sQAZ — Summer Game Fest – Today (@summergamefest) June 9, 2022

One Piece fans are getting a game just for them, and players got a closer look at it today. Although there is still no solid release date for One Piece Odyssey, the game should be coming before the end of the year.

Nightingale – New trailer

Release date: TBA

Valheim meets New World. This visually stunning survival RPG should delight any fan of the two genres. Become a Realmwalker and explore, craft, and build your way to survival.

Zenless Zone Zero – New trailer

Release date: TBA

The makers of Genshin Impact are working on Zenless Zone Zero, a new IP from MiHoYo. In this trailer, fans got a look at more characters, enemies, and more.

The Last of Us Part 1 – Remake announcement

Release date: Sept. 2, 2022

The Last of Us is getting a complete bottom-up remake, and fans even got a trailer. The side-by-side showing of the remaster versus the remake is stunningly improved upon, and fans of the original are going to want to pick this one up to experience the game in a whole new way.

Gotham Knights – New trailer

Release date: Oct. 25

Batman is dead. It’s up to Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin to protect Gotham. @Flaoua brings us an exclusive new look at @GothamKnights! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/ZZNHxLGbER — Summer Game Fest – Today (@summergamefest) June 9, 2022

Fans got a new look at Gotham Knights from WB Games. Batman is dead, so it’s up to the cast of characters including Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin to protect the streets of Gotham.

Smaller updates